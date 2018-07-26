Featured

SiriusXM POP Kit Reinforces 3 Month Free Service Offer on All SiriusXM Radios

NEW YORK, NY (07.27.2018) – To reinforce the SiriusXM “Never Miss A Beat” 3 Month Free Service Offer on ALL SiriusXM radios, the company has developed an in-store POP Kit.

The POP Kit contains 2 posters, 1 counter mat, 1 window cling, counter card, handout and a booklet outlining the Free Service promotion, product information and frequently asked questions.

Adam McDermit, Custom Audio Mobile Electronics Specialist, checks out info on the SiriusXM 3 Month Free Service Offer. Custom Audio set up an area in the showroom to highlight the promotion to customers in the store.

Many dealers across the U.S. have received the POP Kit at their stores. Custom Audio, Erie PA, received their POP Kit and have merchandised an area of their store to highlight the offer to customers in the store.

SondraLee Orengia, Custom Audio owner, related “The 3 Month Free Service offer is terrific and has resulted in the sale of SiriusXM radios. We set up an area using elements of the POP Kit and it is already grabbing the attention of customers in the store. This summer our customers can get SiriusXM on us.”

The 3 Month Free Service Offer allows dealers to offer consumers a $75. value in savings on their SiriusXM subscription for any SiriusXM radio purchased.

LEFT: A counter mat is included in the POP Kit.
RIGHT: The Retail Sales Guide is filled with information for promotions and products plus dealer only information.

Once installed and activated, a customer can call 866-587-4225 or go online to siriusxm.com/activatenow and provide radio ID and mention “Never miss a Beat.”

siriusxm.com

The 3 Month Free offer began in June 2018 and continues through the end of December 2019.

For more info, contact your SiriusXM representative or visit siriusxm.com/nevermissabeat

