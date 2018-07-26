RetroSound Won 1st Place at Annual ARMO Hot Products Showcase

CARLISLE, PA (07.27.2018) – RetroSound placed 1st in the “Accessory” category at the 2018 Automotive Restoration Market Organization’s Hot Product Showcase held at the Spring Carlisle Collector Car Swap meet in Pennsylvania this past April. Products that are new to the market were entered into one of nine new-product award categories. RetroSound was awarded 1st place for their Wonder Bar RetroRadio, a modern recreation of the original classic introduced by General Motors in 1957.
The Wonder Bar RetroRadio features much more than the original automatic “station-seeking” which made this name famous. This refined version includes all of the modern technology that you’d come to expect from RetroSound, including Bluetooth, iPod, iPhone compatibility along with SiriusXM. Keeping true to history, the modern Wonder Bar RetroRadio also features a fully functional “Wonder Bar” button that functions just as the original.
