RetroSound Won 1st Place at Annual ARMO Hot Products Showcase

– RetroSound placed 1st in the “Accessory” category at the 2018 Automotive Restoration Market Organization’s Hot Product Showcase held at the Spring Carlisle Collector Car Swap meet in Pennsylvania this past April. Products that are new to the market were entered into one of nine new-product award categories. RetroSound was awarded 1st place for their Wonder Bar RetroRadio, a modern recreation of the original classic introduced by General Motors in 1957.

Visit retromanufacturing.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet