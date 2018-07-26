CPS Distributors, Inc. Seeking OEM Marine Sales Reps – Southeast US

CPS Distributors, Inc. (CPSDistributorsinc.com) is currently seeking OEM Marine Sales Representatives for Florida, Georgia, and other portions of the Southeastern U.S.

CPS Distributors Inc. is a marine electronics and audio manufacturer, distributor, and industry leader who truly believes people are our most valuable asset.

CPS Distributors, provides a collaborative work environment, competitive benefits and compensation plan which includes a base salary plus commissions and bonuses.

Requirements/Responsibilities/Knowledge:

Previous experience with 12 volt electronics a plus

Marine OEM sales experience a must

2 year degree minimum preferred

Must be comfortable with overnight travel

To contact, email hr@cpsdistributorsinc.com

