Classifieds

CPS Distributors, Inc. Seeking OEM Marine Sales Reps – Southeast US

Posted on July 26, 2018 by

CPS Distributors, Inc. (CPSDistributorsinc.com) is currently seeking OEM Marine Sales Representatives for Florida, Georgia, and other portions of the Southeastern U.S.

CPS Distributors Inc. is a marine electronics and audio manufacturer, distributor, and industry leader who truly believes people are our most valuable asset.

CPS Distributors, provides a collaborative work environment, competitive benefits and compensation plan which includes a base salary plus commissions and bonuses.

Requirements/Responsibilities/Knowledge:

  • Previous experience with 12 volt electronics a plus
  • Marine OEM sales experience a must
  • 2 year degree minimum preferred
  • Must be comfortable with overnight travel

To contact, email hr@cpsdistributorsinc.com

