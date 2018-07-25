USACi Event Beat the Heat at The Custom Sounds Texas HeatWave

AUSTIN, TX (07.26.2018) – USACi set a big stage at the Custom Sounds Texas HeatWave for over 200 competitors. Jenissa Lillard and Robert Huth, along with 4 judges, braved the heat as competitors moved through the lanes looking for big SPL numbers.

Lillard stated “The 2018 season has been strong. We anticipate right at 250 competitions in the U.S. this year. The international events have grown too. All told, we expect nearly 350 events world wide this year.

Huth, who has been the majority owner of USACi since 2015, offered “At the HeatWave we awarded over 60 trophies and had many compliments from our competitors. We definitely plan to host a USACi event at HeatWave 2019 which will be the event’s 30th year.”

Visit usaciworldwide.org for more.

Share this:



Tweet

