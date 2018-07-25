Leading Distributor Group Launches New Remote Start Brand

SEATTLE, WA (07.26.2018) – The Elite Distributor Alliance (EDA) is partnering with Firstech, makers of Compustar and DroneMobile, on the launch of “NuStart”, a new brand of remote start solutions reserved exclusively for EDA members.

NuStart will feature a unique lineup of remote starter kits, ranging from traditional, analog systems to digital, web programmable systems. Each remote starter kit will include two close-range remotes, and can be easily upgraded using any one of NuStart’s RF remote kits – all of which offer extended range and water-resistant remotes. Furthermore, NuStart’s digital remote start systems will support Firstech’s award-winning smartphone control solution, DroneMobile.

As part of the NuStart launch, EDA and Firstech are enforcing a strict policy against online sales of NuStart in order to preserve dealers’ profitability in the remote s tart category. “Dealers need to be protected from online predatory pricing; installation services need to be valued; and technology needs to be packaged into remotes that look and feel great,” explains EDA Executive Director, Jim Warren.

Early response to NuStart’s launch has already been immensely positive, with one distributor sharing, “NuStart combines state of the art engineering with the smart go-to-market strategy our customers are looking for. NuStart is going to be huge.”

Participating dealers will gain access to NuStart marketing materials and hands-on training by Firstech’s awardwinning technical staff. Additionally, Firstech has developed a 6-foot tall free standing product displays to solidify NuStart’s brand presence in dealers’ stores.

Dealers interested in learning more about NuStart can visit nustartauto.com/become-a-dealer.

Visit firstechllc.com and elitedistributoralliance.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

