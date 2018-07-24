2018 Car Audio Championship – Oct 13-14 – Louisville, KY

LOUISVILLE, KY (07.25.2018) – The Car Audio Competition organizations dBDRA (dB Drag Racing Association), MECA (Mobile Electronics Competition Association) and IASCA (International Autosound Challenge Association) are once again joining forces to produce a unified finals event. The event will be held at the Kentucky Exposition Center, during the weekend of October 13-14, 2018.

This event will include all competitors from SQ to SPL and will allow for the opportunity to compete in multiple formats. The event space will occupy over 110,000 square feet and will allow for the maximum allotted show times and we feel this will keep the competition running smoothly. In addition to the competition vehicles, there will be vendor booths along with show sponsorships as well.

See the included flyer PDF for information regarding booth packages and sponsorships for this event (Click here for PDF). Reach out to the contacts below if you need any additional information or have questions about the show:

Celise Harris – dB Drag Racing Association

Tel 512-377-6068

Email: charris@termpro.com

Moe Sabourin – IASCA

Tel 386-322-1551

Email: moe@iasca.com

Steve Stern – MECA

Tel: 615-851-7428

Email: mecacaraudio@comcast.net

Visit caraudiochampionship.com for more.

