Kenwood Hosted Sales Representatives from Across the U.S.

LONG BEACH, CA (07.24.2018) – On Thursday, July 19th, KENWOOD hosted all of their sales reps from across the nation at the company’s corporate offices in Long Beach, CA. The focus of the meeting was to introduce the new round of KENWOOD products shipping this Summer.

The meeting’s theme was “Your World in Hi-Resoultion”, highlighting KENWOOD’s Hi-Def Screens and Hi-Res Audio products.

Sales reps were given full product training and resource guidance, along with experiencing hands on time with the product. Presentations and demonstrations throughout the day were provided by KENWOOD team members including Dave Hoag, Rob Sutton, Scott Caswell, Rick Noetzli and Seth Halstead.

LEFT: Seth Halstead showed this group of reps the Hi-Def head unit screens and improved off axis viewing.

RIGHT: Scott Caswell’s presentation provided this group of reps with “The Hi-Res Experience.”Hector Mena, Momentum Marketing Principal Partner, related to 12voltnews.com “This year’s Kenwood Rep Conference was an exciting event because we were able to learn about some new great new partnerships and exclusives that Kenwood eXcelon will be announcing to our dealer base in the near future. We had some surprise visitors at the event that showed us their new interface for our products which will be sure to get our dealers and customers pumped up. More info to come at Knowledgefest in Dallas.”

Continuing, Mena stated “Aside from that, we were able to take part in several demonstrations that really blew me away. The Hi-Res Audio listening test featuring our new XR Components and XR Amplifiers and the Hi Res Video test were particularly amazing as they unveiled the attention to detail with which our products are made. The quick set up demonstration of our XR600.6DSP Amplifier which is compatible with the Maestro AR interface modules for plug and play installation was also an eye opening experience because of the speed and accuracy with which an installer can set up a great sounding system without compromising the integrity of the vehicles OEM functions. I am thrilled to be able to share these superior performing products with our dealers in the field and in the upcoming Knowledgfest event in Dallas.”

KENWOOD is excited to be providing dealer trainings and hands on demos of their new products at the upcoming Knowledgefest in Dallas.

Visit kenwood.com/usa for more.

