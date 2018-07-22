Tint World Enters UAE Market With New Location in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates. – July 22, 2018 – Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, has entered the growing United Arab Emirates market with its first store in Dubai, owned and operated by entrepreneur and education advocate Khalil Hijazi. The store celebrates its grand opening on July 20.

Hijazi and Tint World® CEO Charles J. Bonfiglio connected during a long late-night Skype conversation in which they discussed cars, family, entrepreneurship, and a shared interest in introducing the Tint World® brand to Dubai. Their friendship ultimately led to Hijazi’s acquisition of a master franchise license for the UAE and plans to open as many as six stores in the country.

“Khalil’s background as an entrepreneur and Dubai’s passion for cars make this a perfect fit for the Tint World® family,” Bonfiglio said. “He and his family have a lot of business experience in the region, and they have the knowledge and financial resources necessary to enter a new, competitive market. This is an important and exciting new phase for the Tint World® brand, and we wouldn’t be making this leap without a partner we trust.”

Hijazi attributes his entrepreneurial vision to his family, which instilled a sense of enterprise as well as a grounding in faith and ethics. Hijazi also manages his family’s businesses in education, automotive, construction, and the medical field and teaches a class on entrepreneurship for high-school students.

“Entrepeneurship and education are a way of life for me,” Hijazi said. “I’ve been involved in business since I was 13, and establishing the Tint World® brand in the Dubai market is an enormous opportunity. Charles’ record of success speaks for itself.”

The Dubai location marks the second store in the Arabian Gulf, with the first being in Saudi Arabia. Tint World® is seeking franchise master partners to continue to develop Tint World® in the area, specifically in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

