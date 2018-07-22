The Custom Sounds Texas Heat Wave 2018

AUSTIN, TX (07.23.2018) – The Custom Sounds Texas HeatWave 2018 filled the massive Travis County Expo Center in Austin July 20-22, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. 12volt and automotive companies, car clubs and enthusiasts braved the July Texas heat. A USACi competition, tattoo expo, burnout and hydraulics contests, live entertainment, helicopter rides, mini bike racing plus the bikini contests, were also featured.

Texas HeatWave’s David MacDonald commented “This was the 29th year for the HeatWave event. We had a great turnout, including a lot of old-timers, wanting to remember their younger days at HeatWave events and came back for more fun. With the temperature over 105 degrees the 2018 HeatWave definitely lived up to it’s name as a huge crowd braved the heat to check out several thousand vehicles.”

Over 70 exhibitors were on the Travis County Expo Center grounds along with over 40 Car Clubs listed on the show handout.

Custom Sounds, multi-store sponsor, held a huge car audio blowout sale for crowd members. The air conditioned Custom Sounds and Tint building was ground zero for a large group of top 12volt vendors. JL Audio, Kenwood, Rockford Fosgate, Pioneer, Focal and Alpine had a major presence in the Custom Sounds Sale Building. JBL, Atrend, Wet Sounds, Escort, Boss Audio, Viper, RaceSport, Audiovox, Hertz, PAC and MESA Mat added to the 12volt vendors displaying their products.

The 12volt News was on site and excited to see support from 12volt industry members to create consumer awareness for 12volt products.

