K40 to Offer “Learn From the Pro” Training at KnowledgeFest Dallas

ELGIN, IL (07.23.2018) – K40 Electronics has partnered with Elias Ventura, Mobile Electronics Sales Pro of the Year 2017, to offer “pro proven” sales insights during K40’s training sessions at KnowledgeFest Dallas, August 17-19, 2018, at the Dallas Convention Center.

Ventura, Retail Operations Manager for Sound FX of Lewes, DE, will team up with K40 Electronics to share easy-to-implement techniques retailers can use in their stores to present K40 radar/laser products with confidence. Based on actual retail interactions, Ventura’s insights will enable attendees to engage customers on K40 products in creative new ways and utilize new sales techniques to answer and overcome objections.

Two training sessions will be available from K40 Electronics:

Easy-to-Implement Ways to Sell More K40 Radar/Laser Products

These training sessions will cover:

· Why the radar/laser category is important to retailers and their customers.

· Understanding the reasons why customers buy any product.

· The secret to selling more than 1-2 radar/laser systems a year.

· Recognizing objections as requests for information and how to respond to them.

· How to keep the conversation going when it feels like it’s hit a road block.

· How to present K40 systems by focusing on customers’ wants/needs.

Dates and Times:

Saturday, 8/18/18 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Room C146

Sunday, 8/19/18 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Room C154

K40 will also be exhibiting its entire product line in booth #107.

“We’re looking forward to discussing the latest K40 police radar/laser countermeasures which include vehicle integration options” said Rachel Clark, K40’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Most important, KnowledgeFest gives us the opportunity to see old friends and make new ones.”

