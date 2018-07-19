RetroSound Introduces the Santa Cruz Radio for ’88 – ’94 GM Trucks

Santa Cruz is a full-featured radio, with Made-For-iPod/iPhone compatibility and built-in Bluetooth for hands-free calling and wireless audio streaming – and features Bluetooth Music Browsing. Santa Cruz is SiriusXM-Ready and connects to the SiriusXM SXV300 Connect Vehicle Tuner (sold separately, subscription required) without the need for special adapters.A powerful 25 watts RMS x 4 channel amplifier is built in, and RCA pre-outs – plus subwoofer output – are provided for adding external amplifiers. Santa Cruz has a 32,000 color display allowing it to be customized to match your vehicle’s interior. Two USB inputs for iPod/iPhone or USB flash drives and two standard auxiliary inputs provide plenty of flexibility and allows playback of WMA, MP3 or FLAC files.
Santa Cruz has a suggested retail of $399.99 and will be available in May, 2018.
Visit retromanufacturing.com for more.
