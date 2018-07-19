RetroSound Introduces the Santa Cruz Radio for ’88 – ’94 GM Trucks

– The Santa Cruz is specifically designed for 1988-94 GM trucks and features iPod/iPhone compatibility, built-in Bluetooth and is SiriusXM-Ready. This is the only OEM style radio replacement offered for this class of GM vehicles. The Santa Cruz provides owners the ability to retain the stock look and functionality while adding modern technology and upgraded sound performance.

Santa Cruz is a full-featured radio, with Made-For-iPod/iPhone compatibility and built-in Bluetooth for hands-free calling and wireless audio streaming – and features Bluetooth Music Browsing. Santa Cruz is SiriusXM-Ready and connects to the SiriusXM SXV300 Connect Vehicle Tuner (sold separately, subscription required) without the need for special adapters.

Santa Cruz has a suggested retail of $399.99 and will be available in May, 2018.

Visit retromanufacturing.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

