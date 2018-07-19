Featured

Kicker Celebrates More Than 50 Work Anniversaries in Awards Ceremony

Posted on July 19, 2018 by

Steve Irby (L) congratulates Trevis Rakey on his 25 year award. Rakey is Kicker phone tech supervisor in customer service.

STILLWATER, OK (07.20.2018) – Stillwater Designs, the makers of KICKER Performance Audio products, celebrated the anniversaries of 58 employees at a company-wide meeting this week, culminating with recognition of the 30-year anniversaries of Regional Sales Managers Lori Boyer and Tracy Focht.

“I’m really honored,” said company founder Steve Irby. “It’s rewarding to me to know somebody wants to stay here, and great to see people that are team players. I really value that.”

Unique wooden plaques were created for employees celebrating landmark anniversaries with Kicker.

Steve Irby addressing the audience during the awards ceremony.

KICKER has been celebrating work anniversaries since the early 1980s, and Irby kicked off the ceremony with high praise for the attitudes of everyone. Employees celebrating an anniversary received accolades for one, three, five, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 years, which included monetary awards and jewelry. In addition to the pair of 30-year service honors, employees Trevis Rakey and Josh Alexander received recognition for being with the company for 25 years.

Visit kicker.com for more.

Related Posts