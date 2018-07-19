Kicker Celebrates More Than 50 Work Anniversaries in Awards Ceremony

“I’m really honored,” said company founder Steve Irby. “It’s rewarding to me to know somebody wants to stay here, and great to see people that are team players. I really value that.”KICKER has been celebrating work anniversaries since the early 1980s, and Irby kicked off the ceremony with high praise for the attitudes of everyone. Employees celebrating an anniversary received accolades for one, three, five, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 years, which included monetary awards and jewelry. In addition to the pair of 30-year service honors, employees Trevis Rakey and Josh Alexander received recognition for being with the company for 25 years.
