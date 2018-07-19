DAS Is Hosting a 6-City Series of Sony Field Trainings

– The DAS series of Sony Field Trainings is well underway. Four of the 6 sessions, held at Dave and Buster’s locations across the DAS territories for Sony Car Audio, have been completed. Wayne NJ, Westbury NY, Philadelphia PA and Silver Springs MD events are in the books. The Silver Springs event was held Thursday night, July 19th.

Kris Bulla, Sony National Product Trainer, stated “The events have been great. The turnout from dealers has been good and there is great excitement about Sony Car Audio.”

Dealers represented in Philadelphia included Tier One Motoring, Car Effex, Audio Unlimited, Finishline Shop, All That Jazz, Hot Rides, Auto Security and Sound, High End, Perzan, Jack Williams/Auto Addiction, Installation Doctor, Creative Cr Tunes, US1, Erietronics and Audio Sensations.

The 2 cities remaining on the Sony Field Training schedule are Glen Allen VA-Monday July 30th and Virginia Beach VA-Tuesday July 31st.

Bulla is a MECP Master Installation Technician.

Make your plans to attend the Sony Field Trainings in a city near your store.

Call your DAS sales representative at 800-233-7009.

Visit dasinc.com for more.

