DAS Is Hosting a 6-City Series of Sony Field Trainings

Kris Bulla, Sony National Product Trainer, stated “The events have been great. The turnout from dealers has been good and there is great excitement about Sony Car Audio.”The DAS Sony session in Philadelphia, Wednesday night July 18th, was hosted by Ian Worrall. Fifteen accounts were on site with 44 in the audience plus friends.
Dealers represented in Philadelphia included Tier One Motoring, Car Effex, Audio Unlimited, Finishline Shop, All That Jazz, Hot Rides, Auto Security and Sound, High End, Perzan, Jack Williams/Auto Addiction, Installation Doctor, Creative Cr Tunes, US1, Erietronics and Audio Sensations.
The 2 cities remaining on the Sony Field Training schedule are Glen Allen VA-Monday July 30th and Virginia Beach VA-Tuesday July 31st.Bulla related “We are excited to be training with DAS to bring some Sony knowledge to their retailers and about the Sony line can make them more money. Product demonstrations, giveaways and special deals are offered at each event so retailers have a great time and get to see some cool stuff.”
Bulla is a MECP Master Installation Technician.Doors open at 6 PM and dinner service begins at 6:30. Training sessions begin at 7 PM.
Make your plans to attend the Sony Field Trainings in a city near your store.
Call your DAS sales representative at 800-233-7009.
Visit dasinc.com for more.
Profile
You must be logged in to post a comment.