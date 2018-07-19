Industry News

DAS Is Hosting a 6-City Series of Sony Field Trainings

Posted on July 19, 2018 by

Kris Bulla conducting the Sony training session in Philadelphia.

PALMYRA, PA (07.20.2018) – The DAS series of Sony Field Trainings is well underway. Four of the 6 sessions, held at Dave and Buster’s locations across the DAS territories for Sony Car Audio, have been completed. Wayne NJ, Westbury NY, Philadelphia PA and Silver Springs MD events are in the books. The Silver Springs event was held Thursday night, July 19th.

Kris Bulla, Sony National Product Trainer, stated “The events have been great. The turnout from dealers has been good and there is great excitement about Sony Car Audio.”

Audience members listen intently during the Sony training in Philadelphia.

The DAS Sony session in Philadelphia, Wednesday night July 18th, was hosted by Ian Worrall. Fifteen accounts were on site with 44 in the audience plus friends.

Dealers represented in Philadelphia included Tier One Motoring, Car Effex, Audio Unlimited, Finishline Shop, All That Jazz, Hot Rides, Auto Security and Sound, High End, Perzan, Jack Williams/Auto Addiction, Installation Doctor, Creative Cr Tunes, US1, Erietronics and Audio Sensations.

The 2 cities remaining on the Sony Field Training schedule are Glen Allen VA-Monday July 30th and Virginia Beach VA-Tuesday July 31st.

sony.com

Bulla related “We are excited to be training with DAS to bring some Sony knowledge to their retailers and about the Sony line can make them more money. Product demonstrations, giveaways and special deals are offered at each event so retailers have a great time and get to see some cool stuff.”

Bulla is a MECP Master Installation Technician.

dasinc.com

Doors open at 6 PM and dinner service begins at 6:30. Training sessions begin at 7 PM.

Make your plans to attend the Sony Field Trainings in a city near your store.

Call your DAS sales representative at 800-233-7009.

Visit dasinc.com for more.

Related Posts