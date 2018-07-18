The SQology Steel Valley VII Is Set for July 28 & 29

NEW CUMBERLAND, WV (07.19.2018) – The SQology Steel Valley VII will fill the HARV Arena at the Mountaineer Casino and Resort on July 28th and 29th. The event features 3X MECA SQ and SPL, IASCA SQ 3X, ISPLL 3X and DB Drag 1X. A Top 30 Showdown, with over $5,000 in prizes, will be evaluated by 6 SQ Judges for each vehicle. The 6 judges, using their own material, is the ultimate evaluation of SQ in the tradition of the Georgia Masters.

Larry Chijner, the force behind the event stated, “Holding the event in the HARV Arena at the Mountaineer Resort is a tremendous opportunity for car audio enthusiasts to compete in MECA, IASCA and dBDragRacing formats.” Larry has come out of retirement and now competes in his 2014 BMW 4-Series in IASCA Ultimate SQ and MECA Master Class SQ and Install.

At the event, Chijner’s BMW Competition QC Car will be in the spotlight. The BMW M428IX will let all experience a truly world class SQ system.

An IASCA 3X sanctioned MotoSounds motorcycle SQ format has been added to the competition lineup. The MotoSounds SQ competition is Sunday only and registration is $30. ISPLL 3X SPL Format is on Sunday Only. Competing at the Steel Valley Regional will qualify MotoSounds competitors for the IASCA World Finals in Louisville KY the weekend of October 15th. Rules for MotoSounds SQ can be found on the IASCA website.

The Mountaineer Casino attracts over 10,000 visitors each day and the HARV Arena is just a short walk. Attracting many of those visitors to the HARV can put car audio in front of a large number of consumers.

Visit steelvalleyregional.com for more.

MECA Commish commented, “Our club is excited about the the Steel Valley VII event. We are looking forward to a big weekend for SQL, SPL competition plus Show and Shine.”

The show is open to general public free of charge and to the people at the Resort for the entire weekend.

“We are expecting a great turnout this year as I have seen a big upswing in Sound Quality Competiton in the last few years,” Chijner stated.

Davis Distribution has joined the Steel Valley Regional as the Trophy Sponsor. Event sponsors not shown on the flier include iDataLink Maestro, Mercury Car Audio, Brax, Helix, Match and AudioVision.

The HARV will be open Friday, July 27th all day for set up and preparation with the 28th and 29th for competition.

Any manufacturers that are looking to participate may email Larry Chijner: lchijner@levinfurniture.com

The Harv Arena has 24-hr security and is an air conditioned venue.

Mountaineer has multiple restaurants, beautiful Hotel, Live Horse Racing, Gaming and everything that comes with a top notch resort.

Mountaineer’s web site is moreatmountaineer.com and their phone number for room reservations is 1-800-804-0468 or 304-287-8000.

Ask for Car Audio Show rates when booking rooms for the weekend.

Competitors can pre-register or register at the show. For more info, contact Larry at lchijner@levinfurniture.com

