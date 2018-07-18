New AAPEX Blog Looks at Trends and Technologies

MOKENA, IL (07.19.2018) – The first AAPEX Blog is now live. The opening blog posts are:

The Top 4 Opportunities That Come with Access to Vehicle Data by Bill Hanvey, president and CEO of Auto Care Association. Bill discusses how the vast majority of motorists have no idea that their personal information is being collected and aggregated by their own vehicles, then sold to the highest bidder.

Why We Are Positive About the Aftermarket… and AAPEX by Bill Long, president and chief operating officer, Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA). Bill looks at near-term trends, including changes in the distribution model such as e-tailing and omni-channels, and how autonomy – whenever it arrives in force – will mean more miles driven as vehicle usage becomes more available to new categories of motorists.

As a reminder, make sure to add the ADAS Forum, Retrofitting ADAS on Existing Cars to Save Lives to your AAPEX itinerary. Industry experts participating in the forum are Chris Cook, president, Mobile Electronics Association; Jim Warren, executive director, Vision Zero Automotive Network; John Waraniak, vice president of vehicle technology, Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA); and Chris Gardner, MAAP, vice president, Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) and moderator of the forum.

