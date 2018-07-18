Coverage of The 147th Open on SiriusXM

NEW YORK, NY (07.19.2018) – SiriusXM will offer subscribers extensive coverage of The 147th Open from Carnoustie Golf Links in Angus, Scotland, featuring 48 total hours of live on-course play-by-play plus daily talk programming hosted by the 1989 Champion Golfer of the Year Mark Calcavecchia and other major champions.

Live championship play-by-play, featuring The R&A’s @TheOpen Radio broadcasts, will air across all four days of play, July 19-22, on SiriusXM’s “The Open Radio” channel (Sirius channel 208 and XM channel 92). The broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM radios and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices, including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more.

Tournament broadcasts will begin on SiriusXM on Thursday and Friday at 2:00 am ET, and on Saturday and Sunday at 4:00 am ET, and will continue through the conclusion of each day’s play. Each day’s coverage will be followed by a two-hour post-round wrap-up show hosted by SiriusXM’s Taylor Zarzour and former Tour pro Carl Paulson.

During the week of The Open, SiriusXM’s PGA TOUR Radio channel (Sirius channel 208, XM channel 92 and on the SiriusXM app) will include feature shows hosted by 1989 Open Champion Mark Calcavecchia; major champions Ben Crenshaw, Craig Stadler, Dave Stockton and Fred Couples, who finished in the top 10 in The Open nine times; plus current and former PGA TOUR pros Pat Perez, John Cook, Chris DiMarco, Mark Lye, John Maginnes, Carl Paulson and Dennis Paulson.

“SiriusXM listeners will get exceptional coverage throughout the week of The Open as it plays out at Carnoustie, one of golf’s oldest and most storied venues,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer. “Our listeners will get nearly 50 hours of play-by-play from the course, a lineup of programming that features shows hosted by many former Open competitors, and a special look back at Open history.”

SiriusXM’s programming lineup will also feature shows hosted by top instructors Michael Breed and Hank Haney, as well as Matt Adams, David Armitage, Michael Collins, Brian Crowell, Frank Darby, Angela Garcia, Hally Leadbetter, Trey Jones, Brian Katrek, Conrad Ray and Kyle Gentry. Visit SiriusXM.com/SiriusXMPGATOURRadio for a schedule.

On Monday at 10:00 pm ET, SiriusXM’s Martin Davis will host an hour-long special on the history of The Open, golf’s original championship. Davis will take his listeners back to the early years of the event, dating back to 1860, and some of its original courses and champions, as well as past Open Championships that were held at Carnoustie. Davis will be joined on the special by Padraig Harrington, who won The Open at Carnoustie in 2007, as well as Peter Alliss, who competed in The Open in 1953 which was won by Ben Hogan.

NBC Sports Group owns the rights to The Open broadcasts in the U.S. NBC Sports will provide exclusive television and streaming coverage of The Open from Carnoustie on NBC and Golf Channel.

