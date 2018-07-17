The 2nd Annual XS Power Show Gets High Marks

KNOXVILLE, TN (07.18.2018) – The 2nd Annual XS Power Show drew consumers and MECA competitors to the company’s very large parking lot on Saturday, July 14th. Tennessee, like many states, has been hammered by a July heat wave. Cool demo vehicles, vendor displays, the MECA competition and plenty of water were ingredients for a very successful event.

Scottie Johnson, XS Power President, stated “Our 2nd Annual Show was a very good event. We are looking to grow the show every year going forward.”

Companies on site at the event included Mechman Alternators, PRV Audio, Incriminator Audio, Sundown Audio, Bassahaulic, Dropping HZ, Down 4 Sound, Guage Magazine and XS Power. Mechman and XS Power are both located in the large business complex where the event was held.

MECA lanes were set up for competitor runs with MECA Commish Steve Stern and Allan Shaffer, MECA Event Director & Head SPL Judge, working the meters for the 75 competitors.

Stern offered “It’s great to see 12-volt manufacturers hosting events to promote their brands. They are fortifying their relationships with their customers, consumers and other members of our car audio community. XS Power President Scottie Johnson is a staunch supporter of MECA and has deep roots in our club and contests. As the 2017 Manufacturer Member of the Year, XS Power’s Scottie and Brady Basner, work to keep their brand front and center wherever car audio people congregated. The 2018 program with MECA is even stronger. XS Power has implemented a powerful and effective promotional plan to complement other advertising strategies.”

Nick Wright, Incriminator President/CEO, related to 12volt News “The XS Power Show was great. We really like working with XS Power as they share our vision of giving back to the 12volt community, while constantly innovating new and exciting products. We are truly excited about what the future holds.”

PRV Audio was a premier vendor at this year’s XS Power Show. PRV’s Jefferson Lirio stated “Exhibiting at the XS Power Show was super. Our demo car drew attention throughout the day. In addition the show was an opportunity for us to unveil a new product – the10MR1000X mid-range loud speaker. The 10MR1000X is an evolution in the PRV Audio line. This new mid-range speaker, after 2 years of intense development, offers outstanding durability and high power rating at a sensitivity rating of 100 dB 1W/1M which makes it capable of generating a lot of output. This specially designed loud speaker is assembled with top of the line components for long lasting play – even during intense use.”

Jacob Fuller, Sundown Audio President, stated “The XS Power Show was a huge hit in my opinion. The cash grab was unique and exciting plus the venue at XS Power Headquarters was great. We received a lot of attention for our new U series displayed in our booth.”

Stern continued “Seeing Nick Wright from Incriminator Audio, Jacob Fuller from Sundown Audio, Matt Yound and Anthony Caldwell from Mechman Alternators, plus their crews, demonstrates how like-minded industry partners can get along and feed off each others’ energy. Building relationships and supporting the community is the foundation for loyal customers and success in the marketplace. Kudos to everyone who made time to participate in the 2018 XS Power Show!”

Visit 4xspower.com for more.

