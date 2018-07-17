Sony Car Audio Opens Position for New Support Team Member

Sony has enjoyed recent success in its grass-roots effort to educate its retailers, align with top-tier distribution partners, and to increase market share. As a 2016-2017 Mobile Electronics Top Vendor in Autosound & Multimedia with hundreds of retailer trainings nationwide over the last two years, a dedicated dealer technical support line, and a close-knit closed Facebook dealer support group, the time is right to join the Sony Car Audio team.

Car Audio Field Support Specialist – SONY Car Audio

GENERAL POSITION OVERVIEW

Sony Car Audio program currently has an opportunity available in the U.S. for a Car Audio Support Specialist, who will be responsible to manage and grow positive relationships and focus on all sales and training activities of client products within assigned locations in a specific territory. Ideal candidates will reside in the Western United States and have English and Spanish bilingual capabilities.

DETAIL OF RESPONSIBILITIES

Face-to-Face Training – Effectively train in-store sales associates and managers on the features and benefits of Sony’s products.

CANDIDATE PROFILE

Education/Certification

MECP certification desired

At least five years of experience selling and/or installing mobile audio in the Consumer Electronic Retail Channel

Bi-lingual (English and Spanish) strongly preferred

Strong presentation and training skills

Strong computer skills (e.g. MS Office)

Strong technical background in automotive electronics/car audio

Ability to travel internationally, as required

Must have reliable transportation

Must be willing to work weekends, as needed

Must be willing to travel extensively within assigned territory, >70% overnight travel may be required

Contact Anthony Tozzi at Anthony.Tozzi@actionlink.com for more information or click here to apply online: http://bit.ly/SonyCarAudioSupportPosition

