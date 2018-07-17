River City Sales to Distribute VAIS Technology

ST. LOUIS, MO (07.18.2018) – VAIS Technology of Englewood, CO has announced the addition of River City Sales, St. Louis, MO as a new distributor partner for VAIS Technology.

VAIS Technology VP of Sales, Dennis Hopper states “VAIS Technology continues to expand its distribution and is happy to have River City Sales on board. Their expertise with sales, service, and support for dealers is top notch.”

VAIS Technologies manufactures a premiere satellite radio integration adaptor that allows the addition of a SXV300 SiriusXM tuner that works seamlessly with the radio, without unsightly cables and wires on the dash. It also uses all the factory functions of the steering wheel and LCD screens in any of those vehicles.

VAIS Technology has applications for Alfa Romeo, Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Fiat, Ford, GM, Honda, Hyundai, Lexus, Land Rover, Mazda, Mercedes, Porsche, Nissan, Scion, Subaru and Toyota vehicles that don’t come from the factory with satellite radio tuners.

Any dealers requiring the latest product brochures, pricing, etc. can contact VAIS Technology at sales@vaistech.com

