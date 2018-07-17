Metra Electronics Launches MetraPowerSports.com

HOLLY HILL, FL (07.18.2018) – Metra PowerSports, a brand of Metra Electronics, announced the launch of its website today, putting the final touch on the new product line rollout for the corporation. The Installer’s Choice, for more than 70 years, Metra is the leading manufacturer of audio, lighting and video installation accessories. Metra PowerSports taps into the growing market of off-road vehicles, trucks and watercraft by providing high-quality solutions with proven performance and value for the installer who wants to deliver the best for their customers.

Metra’s PowerSports website is intuitively designed to be mobile-friendly with the ability to put you in touch with the right products quickly. Navigation guides you directly to product areas that include motorcycle audio and lights, ATV audio, lighting and accessories, audio accessories, batteries and accessories and installation accessories.

“We keep the custom installer and end user in mind whether we are developing a website or time saving and factory finished products. From the simplest of parts like connectors and splitters to the most advanced interface solutions, we have our customers covered with powersports products built, tested and proven to withstand the demands of off-road environments,” said Bill Jones, president and CEO of Metra Electronics.

Visit MetraPowerSports.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

