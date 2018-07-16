Rockford Fosgate Speakers Now Available for Harley Davidson-Specific Boom! Audio Bag-Lids

TEMPE, AZ (07.17.2018) – Rockford Fosgate has announced that the new Power Series TMS57 bag lid audio speaker is now available. Specifically designed for Harley Davidson motorcycles’ Boom! Audio Stages 1 & Stage 2, the 5×7 100/200-Watt (RMS/Peak) speakers are now available with a retail price of $299.99.

“This new Element Ready, purpose-built bag lid speaker upgrade solution has been designed for the often harsh environments motorcycles are subject to out on the open road,” explained Jake Braaten, Rockford’s V.P. of Product Development & Engineering. “Our new drop in solution allows for the upgrade of your existing factory Boom! Audio Stages 1 & Stage 2 bag lids with our top-of-the-line Power Series motorcycle-specific speakers. Now your ride will sound as good as it looks.”

TMS57 compatibility includes:

The Boom! Audio Saddlebag Speaker Kit: Road King, Electra Glide, Street Glide, and Road Glide model years 2006 – 2013.

The Boom! Audio Stage I Saddlebag Speaker Kit: Electra Glide, Ultra Limited, Street Glide, and Road Glide model years 2014 and newer.

The Boom! Audio Stage II Saddlebag Speaker Kit: Electra Glide, Ultra Limited, CVO Limited, Street Glide, and Road Glide model years 2014 and newer.

TMS57 specifications include:

· Carbon-Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Cone

· Santoprene VAST Surround

· Co-Molded Cone and Surround

· Poly-Cotton Spider

· Santoprene Front Isolation Spider

· High Power 35.5mm Voice-Coil

· Ultra-Efficient Neodymium Dual Magnet Motor Structure

· Ultra-High Temperature Glass Reinforced Polymer Frame

· Integrated Spade Terminals

· Integrated 6dB Crossover with High Power Polyester Capacitor

· Ultra-Efficient 25mm Proprietary Film Dome Tweeter

· Neodymium Tweeter with Integrated Phase Plug and ASA Grill

· Low Profile Coaxial Tweeter Design

· Discreet (Hidden) Tweeter Wire

· Factory HD Connector for Plug-n-play Operation

· Warranty: 2 years

“Anyone who loves riding on the open road knows how harsh the elements can be, whether it be road noise, dirt, dust, moisture, and even temperature,” Braaten added. “To that end, Rockford Fosgate has also further developed element-ready amplifiers, speakers, and installation accessories that are specifically designed to fit on a motorcycle, but powerful and durable enough to deliver our acclaimed sonic signature while withstanding the torture of such a tight and demanding environment.”

Visit www.rockfordfosgate.com for more.

