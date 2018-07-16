Mid-State Distributing Joins Elite Distributor Alliance

– EDA continues to grow with the addition of Mid-State Distributing to the 12-volt buying group. Mid-State, with warehouse operations in Des Moines, Fargo, Omaha and Milwaukee are a full service 12 volt distributor servicing seven primary states including Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas, Wisconsin and Nebraska.

With four training centers, show vehicles, and a seventy year history of servicing customers, Mid-State fits right into the EDA profile.

Josh Eatherly, EDA’s president, said, “Mid-State is a family business committed to the industry, customer service, and value add distribution. They’re growing at a fast pace – EDA is excited about Mid-State joining the group.”

Jeff Hedden, Mid-State Distributing’s president commented, “There is really nothing in the industry like EDA. Being able to network with executives, share ideas, and collectively purchase product for distribution is very appealing – we’re ready to dive in.”

Jim Warren, Executive Director at EDA explained, “EDA is committed to offering a unified national 12 volt footprint for suppliers to be able to bring products to market in a clean and predictable way. The timing is perfect for Mid-State and things came together quickly. Mid-State will have a seat at the table at our August Vendor Conference in Seattle, and I’m thrilled they’ll be there!”

Visit elitedistributoralliance.com for more.

