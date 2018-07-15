JL Audio Appoints Communications Manager

MIRAMAR, FL (07.16.2018) – JL Audio has announced the appointment of Marian Liu to the newly created position of Communications Manager.

In her new role with JL Audio, Liu will manage a team of marketing specialists and support staff working directly with the marketing team to support campaigns and communications with consumers, dealers and representatives for the automotive, marine, powersports and home audio divisions. She will also develop, support, and provide content for JL Audio’s social media channels, and measure and analyze digital media marketing programs.

Liu brings to JL Audio a wealth of experience as a journalist and editor working for The Sun Sentinel, The Seattle Times, San Jose Mercury News, and Source magazine. Her most recent position was with CNN where she worked as a Senior Multiplatform Editor. During her career she also served as an Adjunct Professor for the University Hong Kong where she taught a multimedia mindset of the basics of SEO, social media and digital writing for various platforms.

Bryatt Fischer, Marketing Director, at JL Audio said, “The outlets for consumers to connect with the brands they love are growing at a staggering rate, which means – what once worked, might quickly change. The addition of Marian and her diverse background will play an integral role, as we look to pivot how we engage with our consumers and provide the best possible customer satisfaction, to continue to nurture the brand loyalty that has made JL Audio so successful over the years.

