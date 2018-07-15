Jason McArty Joins the DOW Sales Staff

TAMPA, FL (07.16.2018) – See the following message from Jason McArty of the DOW Sales Staff:

My name is Jason McArty and I am the newest 12Volt Account Manager at DOW Electronics. I wanted to take the time out to formally e-introduce myself so that you can have my information when you need help with anything related to DOW or the products and services we offer.

As part of the 12Volt team, we are designed to work in efficient combined inside / outside roles. This means that I travel the territory to personally meet retailers, like yourself, and provide face-to-face customer support. When I am not traveling, I am in the office from 8 am – 5 pm EST, to assist you with orders, support your research needs and aid in marketing initiatives.

If and when I happen to be away from my desk, you can rely on the other members of the 12Volt sales team to support your needs. As a team, we all have the industry knowledge to back up each other and share the responsibility to give our customers continuous support.

Additionally, I will keep you up to date with industry developments. At DOW, we always proactively reach out to our retailers to make sure we keep you up to speed with the latest news and technologies that affect your business, so you’ll be hearing from me.

Qualifications:

More than 25 years of experienced sales within the Consumer Electronics industry.

Customer relationship driven with a strong focus on customer satisfaction.

Experienced in special needs of B2B customer service including project quotes, returns, and retail strategy.

Extensive knowledge in 12volt Custom installations, Audio / Video and Security Products.

Visit dowelectronics.com for more.

