Fortin Releases New FlashLink Manager 4 for Windows

MONTREAL, QUEBEC (07.13.2018) – Fortin has announced the release of its new FlashLink Manager 4 software for Windows.

The software allows installers to easily:

– Update Fortin module firmwares

– Customize installation options

– Load vehicle’s specific suggested options

– View vehicle’s wiring and photos within the application

– Process OEM-Key decryptions with DCryptor Technology

– View and filter installation specific installation guides

To learn more about the FlashLink Manager 4, click here.

To download the software, click here.

Visit www.fortin.ca to discover more remote starter, immobilizer bypass and security system solutions.

