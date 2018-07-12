DAS to Host a Series of Sony Field Trainings

PALMYRA, PA (07.13.2018) – DAS will host dealers at a series of Sony Field trainings. Six sessions are scheduled at Dave and Buster’s locations across the DAS territories for Sony Car Audio.

Cities on the Sony Field Training schedule include Wayne NJ, Westbury NY, Philadelphia PA, Silver Springs MD, Glenn Allen VA and Virginia Beach VA.

Kris Bulla, National Product Trainer, will be conducting the trainings for DAS dealers at each event. Bulla is a MECP Master Installation Technician.

Bulla related “We are excited to be training with DAS to bring some Sony Knowledge to their retailers about the Sony line and how it can make them more money. Product demonstrations, giveaways and special deals will be at each event so retailers will have a great time and get to see some cool stuff.”

Doors open at 6 PM and dinner service begins at 6:30. Training sessions begin at 7 PM.

Make your plans to attend the Sony Field Trainings in a city near your store.

Call your DAS sales representative at 800-233-7009.

Visit dasinc.com for more.

