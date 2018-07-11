Rock Bottom Audio & Tint at Foster Fest in Dothan Alabama

DOTHAN, AL (07.12.2018) – Foster Fest is a community event designed to encourage local residents to come to, and enjoy, downtown Dothan. Rock Bottom Audio & Tint had a strong presence at the recent Foster Fest event on Friday, June 6th.Thomas Grommes, Rock Bottom owner, stated “The Foster Fest event is a terrific way for us to support a community effort while putting our company’s name in front of a large number of local consumers. Our shop ’07 Dodge pickup, with eight Pioneer 12″ subs and 3 amps, along with Pioneer speakers around, was a big draw at the event.”
Blake Potts, AED, was onsite supporting Thomas and the Rock Bottom crew at the event. Potts offered “We had contact with a large number of potential customers and created excitement by showing Pioneer products in many categories. We offered a free pair of Pioneer tweeters to gather contact information from crowd members. Contact information gathered from over 50 people will add to the overall success of the event.”
Continuing, Potts observed “What a great way to market and turn a handshake into a potential buyer. I have to say that seeing and speaking to end consumers was good. But the time spent with my dealer and his employees was a shining star for me. It is a real spark for me to see dealers be active in their community to help grow business.”Grommes concluded “Having Blake on site, working with people by our demo truck, was terrific. We had a super event overall. The following Monday, July 9th, we completed a complete Pioneer system in an ’09 Tacoma pickup that was a $1,500 job.”
For more, follow Rock Bottom on Facebook or visit dothandowntown.org/experience/foster-fest/
