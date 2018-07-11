Rock Bottom Audio & Tint at Foster Fest in Dothan Alabama

DOTHAN, AL (07.12.2018) – Foster Fest is a community event designed to encourage local residents to come to, and enjoy, downtown Dothan. Rock Bottom Audio & Tint had a strong presence at the recent Foster Fest event on Friday, June 6th.

Continuing, Potts observed “What a great way to market and turn a handshake into a potential buyer. I have to say that seeing and speaking to end consumers was good. But the time spent with my dealer and his employees was a shining star for me. It is a real spark for me to see dealers be active in their community to help grow business.”

For more, follow Rock Bottom on Facebook or visit dothandowntown.org/experience/foster-fest/

