Angel Distributing Partners with Wet Sounds

BIRMINGHAM AL (07.12.2018) – Angel Distributing has added Wet Sounds to the company’s lineup of top 12volt brands.

Charlie Angel, stated “We partnered with Wet Sounds on July 1st and inventory is in our warehouse. We have distribution rights for Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Georgia and the Florida Panhandle.”

Wet Sounds is known across the 12volt industry as a top brand that delivers products that perform beyond expectations.

Chris McCommon, area DB South representative, related “We are very excited to be working with Charlie Angel and his team. Angel Distributing is definitely a key player in the region. We will be in the house at the Wet Sounds’ product session scheduled for Friday, August 10th.”

Concluding, Angel commented “We have a Wet Sounds’ product session scheduled at our facility in Birmingham on Friday, August 10th. Following that training session we will be on the road working with Wet Sounds retailers in our territory.”

Visit angeldistributing.com and wetsounds.com for more.

