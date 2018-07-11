2018 MLB All-Star Coverage on SiriusXM

NEW YORK, NY (07.12.2018) – SiriusXM will offer baseball fans comprehensive coverage of Major League Baseball’s 2018 All-Star Week, featuring live play-by-play of the 89th All-Star Game Presented by Mastercard, an exclusive SiriusXM Town Hall broadcast with Commissioner Rob Manfred, and numerous other live broadcasts from Washington D.C.

On Sunday, July 15, SiriusXM will have the exclusive radio broadcast of the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, featuring the top minor league prospects from the U.S. facing off against their counterparts from around the world. Pre-game coverage on the MLB Network Radio channel (XM channel 89 and Sirius channel 209) will begin from Washington’s Nationals Park at 2:00 pm ET with a special edition of Minors & Majors hosted by Grant Paulsen. MLB Network Radio’s broadcast of the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game will begin at 4:00 pm ET and will feature Mike Ferrin as the play-by-play voice and former MLB GM Jim Duquette as the analyst. Before, during and after the game, former MLB GM Jim Bowden and Grant Paulsen will report from the World Team and Team USA dugouts.

Also on Sunday, Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. will sit down with SiriusXM’s Chris “Mad Dog” Russo for a special SiriusXM Town Hall broadcast in front of a live audience at the Library of Congress. Manfred will answer questions from Russo and the SiriusXM subscribers in the audience, talk about the state of the game at the season’s midpoint, and discuss the All-Star festivities. The Town Hall will be taped and will air nationwide on MLB Network Radio on Monday, July 16 at 1:00 pm ET.

“MLB All-Star Week is a great showcase for baseball and we’re looking forward to being in the nation’s capital to bring the excitement of all the All-Star Week events to fans nationwide,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer. “It’s a special week of programming for our subscribers, highlighted in particular this year by what will be a very special Town Hall conversation involving Commissioner Manfred, Chris Russo and our subscribers at the Library of Congress.”

SiriusXM will air the national broadcast of both the All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 17 at 8:00 pm ET and the T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday, July 16 at 8:00 pm ET, live on MLB Network Radio. Pre- and post-event coverage will air from Nationals Park both days beginning at 5:00 pm ET, hosted by Casey Stern, Jim Bowden, Jim Duquette and former major league outfielder Matt Diaz, who will interview many of the All-Stars in attendance.

On Saturday, July 14 (4:00-7:00 pm ET) MLB Network Radio will feature its annual mid-season roundtable broadcast, which this year will include former major leaguer Eduardo Perez, former GMs Jim Duquette, Steve Phillips and Jim Bowden, and Mike Ferrin, Casey Stern and Grant Paulsen.

Chris Russo will also host his daily all-sports show, Mad Dog Unleashed (Mad Dog Sports Radio, SiriusXM channel 82) live from Nationals Park on Monday, July 16 and Tuesday, July 17 at 5:00 pm ET, prior to the Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game. Russo’s daily MLB Network TV show, High Heat with Christopher Russo, will also originate from Washington those days. High Heat will air live on MLB Network on Monday and Tuesday at 4:00 pm ET.

On Wednesday, July 18 (1:00 pm ET), the day after the All-Star festivities, MLB Network Radio will present a special on the former Montreal Expos franchise and their relocation to Washington, D.C after the 2004 season to become the Washington Nationals. Hosted by Mike Ferrin, the show will feature commentary from guests including former Expos player and Hall of Famer Tim Raines, former Expos managers, GMs and coaches Buck Rodgers, Dan Duquette, Kevin Malone and Kevin Kennedy, and acclaimed baseball journalist Peter Gammons. The special will replay several times on the channel and be available on SiriusXM On Demand.

MLB game broadcasts, and the MLB Network Radio and Mad Dog Sports Radio channels, are available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices, including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more.

