Sony Car Audio to Train and Exhibit at KnowledgeFest in Dallas

DALLAS, TX (07.11.2018) – Sony Car Audio will exhibit at KnowledgeFest in Dallas, TX in mid-August. As a long-time Diamond level Sponsor of KnowledgeFest, the Sony booth is #201 and is located front and center as you walk into the exhibition hall. Retailers will see awesome new product and get to interact with Sony’s industry-leading support to get answers to questions and demonstrations of product throughout the show.

Sony Car Audio Training Schedule

“Our team continues to support KnowledgeFest as it gives us the opportunity to interact with our core audience, the specialty retailers. There is no better way to show new products, get hands-on training, and spend time with our supporting retailers,” says Anthony Tozzi, Distribution Sales Manager.

Sony’s National Trainer Kris Bulla will show a brand-new product, demonstrate the XM-GS6DSP 5/6 Channel Amplifier and the XS-GS1631C Three-Way Component speakers, using the Sony | Music Center app to adjust the sound and stream music directly to the amplifier live via Bluetooth and explain the benefits of becoming a Sony retailer.

Register for Sony Car Audio Training at www.knowledgefest.org

