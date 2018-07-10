The Custom Sounds Texas Heat Wave 2018

AUSTIN, TX (07.11.2018) – The Custom Sounds Texas HeatWave 2018 will fill the massive Travis County Expo Center in Austin July 20-22, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. 12volt and automotive companies, car clubs and enthusiasts will brave the July Texas heat. A tattoo expo will also be featured.

Texas HeatWave’s David MacDonald commented “This will be the 29th year for the HeatWave event. We anticipate a large crowd of people, including a lot of old-timers, wanting to remember their younger days at HeatWave events and coming back for more fun.”

Custom Sounds, multi-store sponsor, will host a huge car audio blowout sale for crowd members. The air conditioned Custom Sounds and Tint building will be ground zero for a large group of top 12volt vendors.

Visit www.heatwaveinc.com for more.

