Epsilon Electronics, Inc. Introduces New h2GO Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds

MONTEBELLO, CA (07.10.2018) – Epsilon Electronics, Inc. has introduced a new line of high quality Bluetooth true wireless earbuds available now.

“The h2GO true wireless earbuds were created to augment your active lifestyle,” said Paul Goldberg, vice-president, sales & marketing for Epsilon Electronics, Inc. “h2GO are completely wireless, completely waterproof and completely portable. Most importantly, they deliver clear, crisp sound that enhances any music style you listen to.”

The earbuds come in a custom designed gift box which contains a charging case, charging cable, 2 pairs of ear wings and 2 pairs of ear tips.

Additionally, this product is IPX6 rated and is sweat and water resistant to support your active lifestyle.

The different ear wings and tips allow for the most comfortable, personalized fit available and deliver premium sound by providing superb fitment.

The h2GO TWS earbuds are easy to pair and easy to charge. Total time for a full charge of the charging case is approximately 2 hours. The charging case will fully charge the earbuds 6 times so they are a pleasure to take anywhere.

For those with active or busy lifestyles, the user can easily receive, accept, and decline incoming calls directly by pressing the button on the earbuds.

These h2GO earbuds boast 4+ hours of playback time and two models come equipped with a compact power case which features Qi wireless charging. All the charging cases deliver 6 full charges. The earbuds have a full power standby time of 80 hours when fully charged.

h2GO wireless earbuds will be available starting next week at select Microsoft Stores and Microsoft.com as well as a number of major retail and e-tail venues.

Visit h2gowireless.com for more.

