CRUX Releases Blind Spot & Multi Camera System for Chrysler Vehicles with MyGig Radios

RESEDA, CA (07.10.2018) – Crux Interfacing Solutions is now shipping the new RFM Interface Line for Chrysler vehicles with the OEM MyGig Radio.
Rich DeSclafani from Crux stated, “The safety category is extremely important, and we are focused on bringing quality safety integration products that allow easy installation and relevant technology for the consumer. The new RFM line is the only Plug n’ Play, vehicle specific Blind Spot Camera Interface with 6 camera inputs available.”
DeSclafani continued, “Crux also has a complete line of OEM fit cameras for the tailgate, mirrors, cargo area and front of the vehicle. We will continue to build the vehicle applications for the RFM Line of Blind Spot Camera Interfaces for more Makes and Models shortly.”
RFM – BLIND SPOT & MULTI CAMERA SYSTEM LINK – RFM LINE PRODUCTS
RFM – PRODUCT VIDEOS HERE – RFM PRODUCT VIDEOS
WRANGLER BACKUP CAMERA
BLIND SPOT CAMERAS
WIRELESS CAMERA
FRONT CAMERA
- 1 Backup Camera Input
- 5 Video/Camera Inputs
- 1 A/V Input & Output
- Video in Motion
- (4) 12VOLT+ Power Outputs (1A)
- Uses the steering wheel controls buttons to toggle between the sources
- Turn signals automatically triggers the corresponding side/blind spot camera
- Turn signal camera trigger can be turned on or off by using the SWC
- Plug and Play
Visit cruxinterfacing.com for more.
