12VoltNews on the Road

SHREVEPORT, LA (07.09.18) – The recent 12volt News one week trip, that included stops in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri, fun and very productive.

Heading out of Shreveport the first stop was AudioFormz in Wills Point TX. We wanted to catch up with Loren and see all the exciting new projects underway at AudioFormz. The stop definitely did not disappoint as AudioFormz as has made great inroads producing products and custom tops for ATV’s.

Next stop, in Dallas, was the A&W dealer open house the afternoon of Wednesday June 20th Maher Awad, and theA&W team, had tents set up out in the parking lot for vendor tables. Under one of the tents was a great grill set up provide lunch for dealers and vendors. The dealer count for the day was well in excess of 100.

Thursday morning early it was a stop to see Darrell Dickinson and the team at Stereo Designs in Ardmore OK. Darrell is celebrating 35 years in the business and his company is experiencing a banner year in 2018. The Stereo Designs show room layout it’s terrific with products and brands very well merchandised. Work with local car dealerships is also a significant part of Stereo Design’s business.

Following the stop in Ardmore it was quite a hike to Manhattan KS for the Kicker Country Stampede that started on Thursday June 21st at the Tuttle Creek State Park. This was the sixth year for Kicker to be the title sponsor of the event that drew a crowd reported to be 150,000 over the three days. Headliners on stage included Alabama, Florida Georgia Line, the Charlie Daniels band and a dozen more were highlights over the three days.

Kansas City was the next stop. Highlights on the Kansas side Monday morning, June 25th, included visits with Santa Fe Distributing, HushMat and KC Trends. Area rep Chris Pace, with Arrowhead Sales and Marketing, was a great navigator and we made the stops around KC.

Following a very busy morning and midday in Kansas City on Monday, June 25th the 12volt Center Studios packed up and headed back on the 550 mile trip back to Shreveport.

It was a very informative week with stops at manufacturers, distributors, retailers and meeting with reps. Certainly look forward to doing it again… soon.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

