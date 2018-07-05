Stinger Announces Ferrules For Expert Wiring

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, July 6, 2018 — Stinger announces the release of new wire ferrules to provide the higher current connection that high-end automotive electronics rely on for peak performance.

Not only do these wire ferrules maximize the transfer of current, they also create a clean, finished look at each termination point with their heat-shrink tubing, making them an ideal choice for professional use.

Stinger Electronics’ ferrules are available in 1/0 gauge, 4 gauge, 8 gauge, 10, gauge, 12 gauge, 16 gauge and 18 gauge, to meet all your wiring needs. Each size comes 25 to a pack including heat shrink for your professional convenience.

Pair your Stinger ferrules with Stinger’s Expert Ground Terminals and 6000 Series Complete wiring kits to complete your automotive electronics wiring jobs with professional quality and the best possible performance. Expert Ground Terminals use an exclusive high copper content to provide the best possible conductivity and boost component performance, and they’re easy to install, with interlocking screws that don’t come loose. Stinger’s 6000 Series wiring kits, which are available in Complete and Power versions, contain everything you need for a complete and professional installation. All wires feature 100% oxygen-free copper that meets or exceeds industry copper requirements to provide the pure, uninterrupted power transfer that audiophiles demand.

For more information regarding Stinger ferrules, contact your Stinger sales representative. If you are interested in becoming an Authorized Stinger dealer, visit our contact page to reach AAMP Global.

Contact:

John Catalano – jcatalano@aampglobal.com

