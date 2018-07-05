Cadence Had a Busy Weekend With 2 LA Consumer Events

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA (07.06.18) Hot Summer days are here, and Cadence started them on Fire!!! “The first official weekend of summer started off very busy for everyone here at Cadence,” relayed Enrique Avalos-NSM Cadence/Oncore/Logic. We attended two shows in one day, Saturday June 30th, and made a strong statement with our products We attended the 1st Annual DragonFly Customs Sound off Competition and Bike show, where the Cadence Powered Bike won 1st Place in the Heavyweights Division sound off. Ian and Troy of Bagger Werkz did a great job of getting the bike done and ready to compete”.

While that show was going on, the rest of the Cadence Crew was busy at the Nitto Tire Auto Enthusiast Day Show at Angels Stadium.

Continuing Avalos stated “We had a great response at the event, from people loving the Demos from the Trailer of BOOM, to listening to the demo cars with Cadence and Oncore product. We had a great show, and everyone loved the product. We were busy all day, it was nonstop, John Velez, Juan Herrera and Beatrice Rodriquez did an excellent job of manning the booth all day in the hot summer heat. With the trailer playing all day, people asking about the IB installation in the Oncore Shaker, asking to listen to the IAD Focus and Challenger and signing customers up for the Raffle at the end of the show, we had a very busy day and tons of positive responses from the crowd”.

For more see cadencesound.com

