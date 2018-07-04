Tint World Palm Harbor Celebrates Grand Opening

PALM HARBOR, FL (07.05.18) Tint World Palm Harbor FL celebrated the company’s Grand Opening on Saturday, June 30th. Palm Harbor Chamber of Commerce President Skip Alford oversaw the ribbon cutting ceremony in front of a large crowd.

Franchise owner Brian Miller, and his team, welcomed customers and gave tours of the new Tint World facility throughout the day. The Palm Harbor location is the second Tint World location for Miller who opened Tint World St Pete in 2014.

Store Manager Jon ‘Wayne’ commented “The showroom was filled throughout the day. The live radio remote from local station 98.7, despite the rain, created traffic to the store and excitement. Food and refreshments from the Engine 53 wood fired pizza truck and WingHouse girls added greatly to the event’.

Area 12volt companies AAMP of America and DOW Electronics were onsite to support the Tint World Palm Harbor event. DOW’s Sony Veloster, with Mike Barcia behind the wheel, demo’ed the latest Sony products in the large installation bay.

A Team Phantom pickup, with pilot Mike Eckley, was positioned outside and displayed a number of brands under the AAMP umbrella.

Tint World Palm Harbor is located at 30950 US Highway19N, Unit B, 34684

A big 12voltnews.com thank you to AAMP’s John Catalano and Mike Eckley plus DOW’s Mike Barcia for images and details.

