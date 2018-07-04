Metra Electronics to Provide Vendor Training at Dallas KnowledgeFest

Holly Hill, FL – July 5, 2018 – Metra Electronics ® , the leading manufacturer of aftermarket automotive solutions, is hosting a booth and also presenting a series of vendor training sessions August 17 th through August 19th at the KnowledgeFest to be held at the Dallas Convention Center. The vendor training sessions will focus on several products introduced by Metra in the last year. Metra’s booth is number 401. The training sessions* are from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Friday, August 17 th and from 4:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Saturday, August 18 th .

The training sessions will be led by Juan Lugo, Metra’s leading Axxess ® research and development expert. Interfaces from the Axxess brand slated for discussion are AX-ADDCAM, new radio

replacements with MOST25 amplifier retention and new AX-DSP T-harnesses and packages. Introduced at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the new line of electronically integrated TurboTactile™ kits will be presented in addition to updates in the TurboTouch™ line. Attending the education and training sessions will provide vendors with ideas and information to increase and improve the understanding of the new vehicles that can now be serviced with Metra integrated products and accessories.

To learn more about these products, register to attend KnowledgeFest and sign up for the Metra and Axxess new product training click here Register Metra. Non-member pricing is $249 for the first registration, and each additional registrant is free. Metra customers can contact their sales representative for a VIP code for free registration to this event. *Session times subject to change. Please check the KnowledgeFest schedule online for updates.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

