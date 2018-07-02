New At The 12volt Central Studios

SHREVEPORT, LA (07.03.2018) – The 12volt Central Studio has added a new multi-purpose studio.

This new studio was created to welcome “Reps on the Road” to stop into the 12volt News offices in Shreveport, LA. A quick stop can lead to great visibility for a rep and the brands in his bag. In addition the new studio is an ideal setting to create new product related content and custom 12voltBites.

Individuals today, ever more mobile, are expecting exciting content to jump from the screen of their mobile devices. 12volt Central Studios content, delivered by a 12voltBite, quickly engages viewers. A 12voltBite utilizes posts as long as 60 seconds to showcase 12volt industry activities. A 12voltBite has applications across social media channels.

The 12volt Central Studios are located virtually underneath the I-20 and I-49 interchange in Shreveport.

