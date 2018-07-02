New At The 12volt Central Studios

Industry News

SHREVEPORT, LA (07.03.2018) – The 12volt Central Studio has added a new multi-purpose studio.

This new studio was created to welcome “Reps on the Road” to stop into the 12volt News offices in Shreveport, LA. A quick stop can lead to great visibility for a rep and the brands in his bag. In addition the new studio is an ideal setting to create new product related content and custom 12voltBites.

IMG_0674Individuals today, ever more mobile, are expecting exciting content to jump from the screen of their mobile devices. 12volt Central Studios content, delivered by a 12voltBite, quickly engages viewers. A 12voltBite utilizes posts as long as 60 seconds to showcase 12volt industry activities. A 12voltBite has applications across social media channels.

The 12volt Central Studios are located virtually underneath the I-20 and I-49 interchange in Shreveport.

