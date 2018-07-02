Daniel Hernandez Joins Trent Partners to Serve New York Metro 12volt Retailers

July 3, 2018 –

To all our valued manufacturers and accounts,

We are pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Hernandez effective July 2, 2018. Dan will assume the position of New York/Metropolitan 12 Volt specialist account executive.

Dan comes to Trent Partners & Associates with 20+ years of mobile electronics experience. His background includes being a retailer, MECP master certified installer, ASE-A6 electrical/electronic system certified and, most recently, field application engineer/technical support specialist for Voxx International. His knowledge and expertise are geared specifically to increase our dealer direct business within the NY Metro market.

We are excited to get Dan into the field here at Trent Partners as we feel his tech expertise will help us greatly now and going forward in this industry. With the industry ever changing especially in the NY Metro Market we feel adding Dan will further strengthen our relationships with our dealers while providing even better service on behalf of our manufacturers as their representative.

We are still finalizing Dan’s account base and he will start contacting his new dealers with me early next week to introduce himself.

Please take a moment and welcome Dan to the team!!

Daniel Hernandez contact info:

Cell: 631-637-5542

Email: dhernandez@trentpartners.com

