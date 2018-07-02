The 717 Car Audio Celebrates 1st Anniversary

MOUNTVILLE, PA (07.03.18) On Saturday, June 30th, 717 Car Audio celebrated the company’s first anniversary. One year ago mobile electronics products were added to the successful 3 year old 717 Wraps business. Both companies operate from the same location.

Stephanie Stryjewski commented to 12voltnews.com “It’s been a great year for 717 Car Audio. At our 1st Anniversary event we saw customers that were at our Grand Opening a year ago. Others who have been customers through the first year were here also. It was so good to see those familiar faces. Adding 12volt products to our vehicle wrap and graphics business has been super”.

The 1st anniversary event, with food and refreshments, drew a steady crowd through the day. Raffles and T-shirts added to the excitement for members of the crowd. Stephanie added “There were smiles all around as customers and friends stopped at the store. In addition a number of people stopped to check out all the action.

Jeremy related “Sales in 12volt categories have been good across the board. Adding vehicle graphics to 12volt customer’s rides is an area that is also growing”.

Chuck Ottati, Opus Marketing, was on site and offered “The 717’s 1st Anniversary event was terrific. So much enthusiasm and excitement from all that attended and congratulated the crew for a great first year. The Tiki Hut theme of the showroom area continues to get compliments. It is a very unique setting that puts everyone at ease. 717 Car Audio is stocking Kicker and DEI brands in the Opus bag. It’s great to see Stephanie and Jeremy, with the crew, doing well and know 12volt has been a great addition to the the successful 717 Wraps business.”

The 717 Wraps side of the business created a large cycle and power sports graphic that adds the Tiki look of the showroom.

On Instagram See @717caraudio and @717wrapsgraphics for more.

