Shiflet and Dickson Preps for the 2nd Half of 2018

GASTONIA, NC (07.02.2018) – The Shiflet and Dickson sales staff gathered at the company’s HQ on Friday, June 22nd, for a sales meeting to prep for the second half of 2018. Factory sales managers Ernie Welch-DB Drive and Rich DeSclafini-CRUX were on site along DB Drive SE Regional Randy Goodwin. Dennis Montgomery-Tech Marketing covered Kicker, PowerBass, JVC, Rydeen and Polk Audio brands that Shiflet and Dickson stocks.

Shiflet and Dickson staff members in the daylong meetings included David Holland-GM/VP, Dave Maxon-Merchandise Manager plus Territory Sales managers Chris Darnell and Jeff Daniels. Darnell and Daniels split Shiflet and Dickson’s North and South Carolina territory.

David Holland, Shiflet and Dickson GM/VP, stated “As we head into the second half of 2018 we wanted to make sure our sales staff was up to speed on key brands we stock. Having Ernie, Randy, Rich and Dennis in to cover their brands was great. We carry a number of the DB brands and Ernie did a super job highlighting the strengths of each brand. PowerSports and LED Lighting are hot, growing categories and the DB Off Road, Marine and LUX Lighting deliver performance and value.”

Welch commented “Shiflet and Dickson is a new distributor for DB Drive and we wanted to make sure they had all the tools needed to be successful with our brands. Already they have placed reorders so all is looking very good. During my 2-hour meeting they were all tuned in and excited about carrying the DB Drive lines.”

DeSclafini stated “We covered our newest products. CRUX universal steering wheel controls offer many opportunities for retailers and we wanted to make sure the Shiflet and Dickson team had all the info for dealers. In addition, CRUX pre-packaged kits for GM vehicles minimize the SKU’s dealers need to stock and we wanted to drive that home. All in all a very productive meeting.”

Concluding, Holland offered “The time spent for these product sessions was time very well spent. We are excited and looking forward to the second half of 2018.”

Visit shifletdickson.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

