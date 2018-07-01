Progressive Sales Partners with Otterbox Outdoor Products

KENTWOOD, MI (07.02.2018) – Progressive Sales and Marketing, a division of Patrick Industries, Inc., has entered into a partnership with Otterbox Outdoor Products to serve as Sales Representative for OEM RV & Marine manufacturers, aftermarket mobile audio, ATV/UTV, Motorcycle & Marine dealers across all 50 states.

Otterbox Outdoor Products, an industry leader in phone protection, has applied the same rigorous design and testing principals to its’ premium line of coolers, dry boxes and accessories.

“Camping and lifestyle product sales continues to grow year over year, especially the high end cooler segment. We are excited about the partnership with Otterbox because it’s just a great opportunity for our dealers to benefit from the growth trend with such a quality product mix.” Says Dave Russell, Business Unit Director of Progressive Sales and Marketing.

Dealers can contact Dave Leathers, Brand Manager, for pricing and product availability. Progressive Sales and Marketing will also exhibit at Outdoor Summer Retailer July 23-26 in Denver, CO.

Contact: Dave Leathers – dave@teamprogressive.com or 616-878-3500.

Visit teamprogressive.com or otterbox.com for more.

