AM Merchandising to Distribute SiriusXM

OAKLAND, CA (07.02.2018) – SiriusXM has partnered with AM Merchandising, Inc to distribute SiriusXM in Northern California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Western Montana.

Nina Contreras, SiriusXM Senior Sales Manager-Retail Sales, stated “AM Merchandising, Inc. is a strong 12volt distributor with a long history in our industry. SiriusXM will be a great addition to lines that AM Merchandising already distributes.”

Pioneer, Sony, Audio Control, SoundStream, RaceSport, Radenso Radar, Waylen’s, AAMP of America, ADS, Maestro, Directed Electronics, Rostra, Metra Electronics, and Clarion Marine are brands on the AM Merchandising 12volt line card.

Contreras added “We have a training scheduled with the sales team at the Oakland location in Mid-July.”

