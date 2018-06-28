Tint World Announces Growth Plans, Unveils Updated Franchise Opportunity Website

BOCA RATON, FL (06.29.2018) – Tint World Automotive Styling Centers has announced the company’s updated franchise opportunity website, which outlines the growing opportunities in the automotive styling industry and what sets apart Tint World® from other franchises, not only in the automotive space but across all franchise markets.

“Updating the franchise opportunity side of our web presence has been a huge passion project for me,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO of Tint World. “There are so many opportunities in the automotive styling industry, and since we’re the fastest-growing independent automotive franchise, I felt it was important to help convey the advantages that entrepreneurs, regardless of background, have by joining the Tint World family.”

The new Tint World franchise site offers a variety of information about the automotive aftermarket industry, as well as crucial information about Tint World, from virtual tours of local stores, company videos and an outline of the company’s aggressive, strategy-driven online marketing; to an overview of Tint World’s Single Sign-On Franchise System, which provides each franchisee with a simple and intuitive modular cloud-based platform to manage their entire franchise business.

The new site also outlines Tint World’s 6-step process to ownership, as well as the variety of franchise programs that include single-store franchise, multi-store franchise, and international master-franchise opportunities, along with conversion store programs and co-brand store programs, which offer discounted franchise fees.

“Ultimately, the goal is to make the process of discovering and deciding on a Tint World franchise as streamlined and informative as possible,” Bonfiglio said. “As a former franchisee in the automotive services world, I have a unique understanding of what entrepreneurs are looking for—and what they need—to succeed. Above all, we’re looking forward to finding people from all walks of life who see the benefit, excitement and the potential of opening up their own Tint World store.”

For more information, visit tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities

