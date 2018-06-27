EchoMaster Releases Tailgate Camera Exclusively for Toyota Hilux Vehicles

CLEARWATER, FL (06.28.2018) – EchoMaster has introduced PCAM-THL, a replacement tailgate handle with integrated reverse camera featuring selectable parking lines, that easily replaces your factory tailgate handle for a seamless OEM look and finish.
PCAM-THL takes the challenge out of reversing, delivering 150° of enhanced rear vision, and parking lines to show the path the vehicle is positioned to move through. With a rugged IP68 waterproof rating, this tailgate handle camera stands up to the elements, and then some. Resistant to dirt, dust, mud, and water immersion over a full meter, EchoMaster has designed this camera especially for 2015-2018 Toyota Hilux pickup trucks. Compatible with locking and non-locking tailgates.
Key Features:
1/4″ CMOS sensor
Operates at 0.5 LUX
150° degree viewing angle
Selectable parking guidelines
Compatible with locking and non-locking tailgates
Waterproof rating: IP68
3-Year product warranty
PCAM-THL is available in a black (PCAM-THLB) or Chrome (PCAM-THLC) finish from authorized EchoMaster dealers at a suggested retail price of $449.00. To visit the PCAM-THL product page, click here.
