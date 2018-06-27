The Brooklyn Car Audio Car Show, MECA SQ Contest and Super Summer Sale

BROOKLYN, NY (06.28.2018) – The Brooklyn Car Audio team hosted classic car and 12volt enthusiasts on Sunday, June 24th, at the company’s Utica Ave location in Brooklyn. The traffic on Utica Ave during the event was bumper to bumper..all slowing to see classic vehicles and demo vehicles in front of the store and parking area.

Will Sullivan offered “Overall we had 220 classic vehicles in and out. The store traffic was steady through the day as customers spent time checking out the classics, talking with vendor reps and our sales staff about the latest in 12volt products. Our first MECA SQ competition was a great addition to the event. The live band, that played 2 sessions, provided a lot on on site energy. The DJ, in between band session, kept the excitement going all day. All enjoyed lunch from the grill and refreshments, too.”

Brooklyn Car Audio vendor partners on site included Morris Hartman-Big Daddy Sales, Eric Smith-Northeastern Sales, Matt Gonzalez-Trent Partners, Jeff Shultz-Pioneer, Sage Weir-Focal and Kevin Stelling showing the latest from JL Audio.

For the MECA SQ competition judges Tom Meyers and Geoff Schneider flew into the Big Apple for the SQ competition. Meyers flew from Chicago and Schneider from Dayton, OH.

MECA Commish Steve Stern commented “Working with a key retailer like Brooklyn Car Audio, with Will and Shef, was terrific. They understand the value of showcasing and building customer appreciation for Sound Quality. Our two judges, Tom and Geoff, had great things to say about the event and working with the Brooklyn Car Audio team. Will was very complimentary of MECA’s efforts.”

Hartman related “What can I say Baby, the Brooklyn Car Audio put on another great event. The number of classic car on display was amazing..and all great cars for customers to see. Great car audio deals too.”

Smith relayed “Hundreds of classic cars were on display for all to check out. The ’57 Ford convertible was a favorite. The live band, DJ, huge spread for lunch and hundreds of great car audio deals made for a great event for all. Car audio deals were stacked to the ceiling. We represented Rockford Fosgate, Renegade and Audio Control on site to a steady flow of customers.”

Sullivan added “Sage Weir with Focal was fantastic. He worked with us literally through the night to prepare for the show. He got back to his room at 5 AM Sunday morning and was back at the show at 9 AM. That is dedication!”

This was the 3rd year for this event at Brooklyn Car Audio. Each year the event, and sales, have grown.

Sullivan concluded “We had a great event and during the day Sunday we collected $2,500+ in donations for St Jude’s Hospital in Memphis. Residual business is on the books for the next couple of weeks. It was a great event across the board.”

Visit brooklyncaraudio.com and mecacaraudio.com for more.

The many great images in this article are from industry friend Murray.

