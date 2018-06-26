Work at Certified Sounds in Hawaii

Certified Sounds in Wailuku, Hawaii (on the Island of Maui) has immediate openings for experienced and highly motivated 12 volt Installation Technicians for employment at our fast-paced, independent specialty retail store. We are the leading specialty 12 volt retailer on the Island.

The ideal candidate for an Installation Technician at Certified Sounds is:

A self-motivated individual with 3+ years of retail installation experience.

An individual with a good understanding of basic audio terminology and how it applies to audio system design and device configurations (such as DSP setup).

Able to undertake a variety of installations including audio, security/RS, radar/laser detection and driver safety (ADAS) products.

Able to maintain an organized and clean workshop for maximum efficiency and being presentable to clientele.

Someone who shows pride in the detail of their workmanship, including wiring, interior disassembly procedures and documentation of the work completed.

Someone for whom continued learning and improvement is a lifelong pursuit.

Someone who genuinely likes the retail environment and interacting with clients.

Currently MECP and/or ASE A6 certified, or willing to acquire those credentials.

We value executing installation work with the utmost quality and back it up with tools and consistency in our installation techniques. Candidates for employment at Certified Sounds should mirror this philosophy. We hire for positive attitude, recognize aptitude and can train the right individuals for ongoing growth and improvement.

About the Installation Technician Position:

Annual compensation for an Installation Technician position is commensurate with work experience and skillset, both for installation expertise and organizational ability.

Medical, Dental and Vision Insurance is offered.

Annual paid vacation time.

We’ll assist you with locating housing if necessary, as well as understanding the local areas. Relocation assistance available for qualified applicants.

Certified Sounds provides advancement opportunities as company growth continues to expand.

We are an equal opportunity employer.

About Certified Sounds

Certified Sounds is a 16 year old growing specialist 12 volt retailer with a brand new 4000sq.ft. stand-alone retail location opening soon. We have manufacturer partners such as JL Audio, Alpine, JVC, Mosconi, Illusion Audio, Focal, CVDA, Compustar, Directed and Mobileye, among others. We promote individual solutions to our clientele, including advanced OEM Audio Integration. We have an excellent array of tools in our purpose-built fabrication shop including a cabinet table saw, two router tables, radial arm saw, MIG welders and a two post Rotary Lift. We also have an extensive array of electrical measurement and diagnostic tools from Fluke, Snap-On, TPI and others.

Visit us online to learn more about the company – www.certifiedsounds.com.

About Maui

Second largest land mass of the Hawaiian Islands (727 square miles)

Major Airport – Kahului Airport (code: OGG)

Maui Island Population – approximately 159,780 (third highest in Hawaii)

Wailuku and Kahului are the major Financial and Commercial hubs of the Island

Kihei, Wailea, Makena, Lahaina, Kaanapali, and Kapalua are the major resort areas

Haleakala is a 10,000 ft high volcano mountain about 1 hour from Kahului

Wailuku/Kahului Population – approximately 42,000

Wailuku/Kahului Avg. Daytime Temperatures 72-87 degrees F (year round)

Wailuku/Kahului Median Household Income – $65,648 (total household, median = 2 people) Median Individual Income Under 25 – $47,450 Median Individual Income 25-44 – $60,460 Median Individual Income 45-64 – $71,143 Median Individual Income Over 65 – $64,464

Maui Median Resident Age – 39 years old

Major Industries on Maui – Agriculture and Tourism.

Major Retailers – Costco, Wal-Mart, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Ace Hardware, Sears, Macy’s

Major Grocery/Drug Stores – Safeway, Foodland, Long’s Drugs, CVS, Walgreens

How to Apply

Please email your resume in Microsoft Word or PDF format to sales@certifiedsounds.com. Consider your email message a cover letter and please include notable installation/technical skills, salary history and complete contact information. No phone calls, please. All submissions will be kept confidential.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

