SSV Works Introduces New 2018 Polaris Ranger XP1000 Speaker Installation Solutions

OXNARD, CA (06.27.2018) – The hardest working Ranger now has a stereo to match. SSV Works’ Polaris Ranger XP1000 and XP1000 CREW kick panel and cage mount speakers are an easy to install, Plug-&-Play option for adding a stereo system to your new UTV.

SSV Works announced another Industry first speaker solution for Ranger. Rear cage rail pod mounts allow attachment of additional speakers to the rear of the cab frame for even more audio in and around the vehicle. There is no cutting or drilling required with these simple and rigid clamp-on cage mount pods. Even run multiple pairs of 6.5” pods without having to add any extra bars or tubes.

Specifically designed with work in mind, the front kick panel speaker pods won’t interfere with your boots or take up valuable space in your Ranger. The pods hold 6.5” speakers and are offered with SSV Works Powersports A6 Powersports weather-proof speakers, or Kicker Audio Marine Speakers. The kick pods install in factory pocket locations using factory bolt holes, and the kit can be installed in minutes with simple hand tools.

SSV Works has the goods to get your UTV outfitted with a proper stereo system without breaking the bank. With multiple options for dozens of vehicles, SSV leads the market in availability and ease of installation.

2018 Polaris Ranger XP1000, XP1000 CREW Kick panel and Cage Mount Speaker Pods:

RG-C65 – 2013+ XP900, 2017+ XP1000, Ranger Rear rail mount Cage pods: starting at $279.95 /pair

RG4-F65 – 2018+ Ranger XP1000 Front speaker pods: starting at $159.95 /pair

Visit www.SSVWorks.com for more.

