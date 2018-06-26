Metra Marine Launches Website

HOLLY HILL, FL (06.27.2018) – Metra Marine has launched its website, putting the final touch on the new product line rollout for the corporation. The Installer’s Choice, for more than 70 years, Metra is the leading manufacturer of audio, lighting and video installation accessories.

The website was built with the end-user in mind, just as all of Metra products are designed. Intuitive navigation takes the customer directly to product areas that include LED lighting, Audio & Video, HDMI Cables and Electronics, Connectors & Cable Accessories, Electrical Components and Marine Hardware.

“We understand the design and manufacturing standards necessary to deliver high-performance products to the boating and powersports market,” said Bill Jones, president and CEO of Metra Electronics. “One great feature of the Metra Marine website is its mobile-friendly design and ability to filter products so that installers can quickly find what they need for their project.”

While Metra Marine does not sell directly to the public, boat enthusiasts can contact Metra Marine for assistance in locating the nearest installer or shop that carries Metra Marine products. Dealers and distributors can place orders online at MetraDealer.com. To establish a Metra account apply online or contact a member of the sales team for more information.

Visit the Metra Marine website at www.MetraMarine.com

Share this:



Tweet

Email

